Richard William Radvany II, (William Harold Gaydon, Jr.) 52, of Chaptico, MD passed away on September 11, 2021, in Hollywood, MD.

He was born on July 16, 1969 in Sanford, NC, to Dorothy Lee Peoples Radvany of Chaptico, MD and William Harold Gaydon of Spokane, WA. He was raised by his Mom and Dad, Rick Radvany.

Bill is a 1987 graduate of Chopticon High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for four years. He was an outdoorsman and a grill master extraordinaire. He enjoyed smoking meats and made mouth-watering brisket and ribs. He was athletic and enjoyed everything related to rugby, especially the comradery with his teammates, who appropriately nicknamed him “Rock”. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, going for long rides on his Harley and was very family oriented. He loved nothing more than spending time enjoying the small, joyful moments with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother and father, Bill is also survived by his children, Kayla Radvany (Jake) of Soddy-Daisy, TN and Travis Radvany of Owens Cross Roads, AL; his siblings: Danielle Trow (Russ) of Leonardtown, MD, Misty Smith (Cory) of Cheney, WA, David Gaydon (Joleen) of Spokane, WA, and Jennifer Hurley of Airway Heights, WA; his grandchildren, Mason Maxwell “Max” Burkhart and Riley Lynn Burkhart, both of Soddy-Daisy, TN, his niece and nephews: Karlie Trow, Hunter Smith, Aspen Smith, Devone Gaydon, Olivia Hurley, Sophia Hurley, and Grace Hurley; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Dad, Richard William “Rick” Radvany.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.