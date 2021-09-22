Joseph Wesley Morgan, 69, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, MD on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1952 in New Orleans, LA to the late Junior Wesley Morgan and Emma Louise (Paddy) Morgan.

After graduating from Calvert High School, Joe served his country in the United States Marine Corps where he served for six (6) years before being honorably discharged. Joe returned home to begin his career as an Engineer for Amtrak.

Joe married the love of his life, Cecilia Ann Chappelear on November 7, 1981, changing her name to Morgan and making her his forever love. Their relationship has grown closer as the years have passed and their love surrounded all who knew them together.

He was a strong-minded, dedicated father and husband who would do anything for his family. Joe worked for over thirty-eight (38) years before his retirement. He loved spending his days working on the line and getting to “play” with his trains. Never one to sit idly by, he would continue working part-time for Thompson’s Seafood.

After his retirement, he enjoyed early mornings out on his screened-in porch listening while watching the birds with a cup of coffee. He never missed a tee time, shooting pool, pitching horseshoes, working in his garage while watching Westerns. He loved being able to have everyone around, with burgers grilling and laughter in the air.

Whether you knew him as Joseph, Joe, Dad or Granddaddy you knew a truly kind and generous man. His joyful laugh, jokester ways and bright smile will be remembered and cherished. A man’s legacy is the family he leaves behind and with his four grandchildren carrying on his spirit, Joe is now rejoicing in his heavenly home carefree.

A thoughtful remembrance, it’s better to have loved and lost then never to have loved at all.

Joe is survived by his wife, Cecilia A. Morgan of Charlotte Hall, MD; children, Laura Michelle King (Mark) of St. Leonard, MD and Douglas Stephen Short (Kelli) of Prince Frederick, MD; four (4) grandchildren, Ashley Stinnett, Matthew Short, Jacob King and Collin Short; and siblings, Celia Bodmer (George) of Easton, MD, Randy Morgan (Wanda) of Prince Frederick, MD and Johnny Morgan of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Emma Morgan.

The family will receive friends for Joe’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. and officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.

The family would request donations be made to your favorite charity in Joe’s name.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.