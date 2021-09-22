Stewart Lionel Moreland, 87, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away at the St. Mary’s Hospital, September 12, 2021. He was born May 20, 1934 in Annapolis, Maryland to Lionel Stewart Moreland and Sylvia Moreland “Zeman”. He was one (1) of two (2) children. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1950 before serving his country proud and serving in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne for 2 years during the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1959.

To know Stewart is to know a hardworking and fiercely loyal man. He was kind hearted and a dedicated husband and father to his wife and three (3) children, Tony, Barry and Sylvia. He met the love of his life Ann Moreland “Hayden” in 1959. They dated for 1 year before marrying in 1960. Their love was inspirational and has no bounds. They shared 60 exuberant years of marriage together. He was well respected by all those who he worked with and made many lifelong friends along the way. And those that he worked with swear he could operate heavy equipment like no other.

Stewart enjoyed fishing on a warm summer’s day, whether at a local pond or on the Gulf in Florida where he enjoyed the warm sunshine in his retirement year’s. He also liked to garden whenever he got the chance, tending to his beloved tomatoes! No one could grow them like him. He enjoyed playing baseball as a young man and boy did he have a wicked curve ball! His catchers complained about their hands hurting after a game. He enjoyed watching the Oriole’s play ball and following NASCAR.

A great man was lost, but his memory will remain in the heart of his loved ones. If you know his family, you know they had a strong and steady hand to guide them through life. He was loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Ann Moreland; his son Tony Moreland (Shirley) of Sorrento, FL; his daughter Sylvia Welch (Johnny) of Mechanicsville, MD and his brother Jimmy Moreland. He has two Grandchildren, Tony Moreland Jr (Rebecca) and Krystal Aud (Darren) along with four Great Grandchildren He is preceded in death by both of his parent’s Lionel Stewart Moreland and Sylvia Moreland “Zeman” and his son, Barry Moreland.

The family will be accepting friends to Stewarts Life Celebration Gathering Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with the Funeral Service starting at 4:00 pm, officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville MD 20659-0015

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.