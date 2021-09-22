Gary Michael Taylor, 66 of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 and is now in the bosom of Jesus Christ, which was his heart’s desire. Gary was born on January 22, 1955 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was the 3rd child of the late Charles and Helena Taylor.

As a St. Mary’s County native who also lived there his entire life, you could call him a “Good Old County Boy”. He attended St. Mary’s County Catholic and Public schools. He was employed with several companies before stricken with a stroke in 1990. He worked for Pax River Hospital, St. Mary’s Courthouse, St. Mary’s College and Park Hall Elementary.

The Catholic faith was Gary’s childhood spiritual background. Later in his adulthood, when he was able to understand the word of God for himself, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and gave his heart to Him. He attended many of the local churches but really enjoyed fellowshipping at Restoration Free Gospel, Dominion Apostolic, Greater Morning Star & First Baptist Missionary Church. Wherever he attended, you better believe he was faithful in doing so and “NOTHING” could stop him from getting there. He enjoyed being in the house of the Lord.

In Gary’s younger years, when he was able to drive, he was nicknamed the “Six Million Dollar Man” and you can trust & believe he had the force and the strength to back it up. He didn’t let anything hold him down. The stroke never stopped him from driving, he simply went from a regular car to a motorized car and would drive anywhere in Lexington Park he wanted to go. You could possibly look up and see him north or south on route 235 headed to Hollywood or Park Hall, Md. He was “UNSTOPPABLE”.

Also, in his younger days, he and his younger brother Jimmy loved to tease their siblings and upset them and thought it was sooo funny. Now, he could upset his siblings, but no one else better had, because you would have had to “ANSWER” to him. He was the family’s protector. Gary could talk some trash to you and in the “SAME BREATH” offer you the “last dime” in his pocket or the shirt off his back AND would get VERY UPSET if you didn’t take what he offered. You had to take it so he wouldn’t tell you about yourself. 😊 This was his way to show his love and appreciation to you. Gary was a “BIG” man with a tender heart and had a great love for his family and people.

Later in life Gary just loved the simple things in life. It didn’t take much to make him happy; just a friendly visit, a new pair of shoes and a good old conservation to make him laugh. You would ask him how he’s doing, and he would “ALWAYS” respond “I’m great”, he later adopted another response from his favorite Uncle Oliver “I’m kicking, but not very high”.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother Joel A. Taylor, Sr. “aka” Sweet T.

Gary is survived by his five siblings; Charles Eugene Taylor (Becky), Seattle, WA; Beverly Taylor-Mack, Jacksonville, FL; Jacqueline Miller (Willie); Samuel Taylor (Charles), Seattle, WA and Caroline Kenely (Henry), Fort Washington, MD; Special Uncle; Oliver Taylor; Special cousin DeAngelo “Buzz” Hatton; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Gary will be sorely missed by his family.

At this time services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.