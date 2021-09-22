Jacqualine Nadine Williams, 77, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born on July 27, 1944 in Thomasville, GA to the late, Gatson D. Wilson and Lois E. (Bowles) Wilson.

At 16 years old, Jackie would meet the love of her life, Ronald Williams. They would marry on January 2, 1963 and would welcome five (5) children into their happy home. Together they have shared over 58 years of marital bliss, weathering storms and rejoicing in triumphs always as a tight unit.

Jackie’s greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She always put her family first. She loved to gather her family and friends together to celebrate birthdays, holidays or just a Sunday afternoon. The smiles of her children and laughter of her grandchildren brought her peace. Togetherness was her goal and she always strived to get everyone under the same roof.

She was an artist at heart and very creative. She enjoyed painting and coloring. Jackie could be found coloring in her own adult coloring books or sitting with the grandchildren, crayons and giggles, surrounding them. She made beautiful crocheted blankets that will be passed down for many generations to keep you warm and loved, as if she were there with you wrapped in her arms. A treasure hunter, Jackie loved an early morning when she could go to yard sales and pick-up item’s she didn’t even know she needed. She would happily spend her hours exploring thrift stores with her husband and children, sharing laughter and stories.

Family was everything to Jackie and if you spoke to her, you heard about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They put the twinkle in her eye and sunshine in her heart. She loved to spend time with her youngest grandchild John. Being able to see his face, made her day. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Ronald Williams Sr. of Leonardtown, MD; children, Tammy Rigsby (Robert, spouse) of Gordonsville, VA, Ronnie Williams, Jr. (Kristen, spouse) of Broomes Island, MD, Carl Williams of Leonardtown, MD and Sarah Heidenberg (Nikki, spouse) of California, MD; honorary son Buck Ramsey, (Nancy, spouse) of Prince Frederick, MD; six (6) grandchildren and two (2) great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Gaston and Lois Wilson.

At this time all services will be held privately. A celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations in Jackie’s name to the American Cancer Society.

