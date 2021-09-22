AO1-AW Kenneth Ray Lotter, 58, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on September 16, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family by his side.

He was born on January 7, 1963 in Clare, MI, to William Harry Lotter, of Tioga, PA and Karen Lee Lotter, of Falmouth, MI.

Kenneth Ray Lotter graduated from McBain High School in McBain, MI in 1981. He was involved in track and football. Ken joined the United States Navy at the age of 19 and retired in 2002 as a Petty Officer First Class. After his retirement, Ken worked as a government contractor under several programs – most currently with KBR Wyle. Ken was very active in the special Olympics, bowling, horseshoes, hunting, softball, his love of Harley Davidsons and was a member of the VFW Post 2632. Ken will be remembered by those who loved him by his humor, his zest for life, his love for his family and friends, his sportsmanship, his love of our country as a proud veteran

In addition to both parents, William Lotter and Karen Lotter, he is survived by his wife Lorrie; his mother-in-law Deanna Pace; his children, Shane Lotter, Shawn Lotter (Gloria) of Great Mills, MD and Chryel Gilcrease (John Michael) of Pollack, LA, and Breana Nichols of Tallahassee, FL; his grandchildren Skyler, Logan, Emmett, London, Reece, Karson, Ariel, John, and Jasiah; his step-children Johnathan Swain (Daja) of Palm Coast, FL and Jennifer Haley of Jacksonville, FL., Jackie Hart of Falmouth, MI., Mathew Nederhoed (Alayna) of Shepard, MI.; 10 step-grandchildren; One step-great grand-daughter; his siblings, Joyce Sandelius (Jeffrey) Cadillac, MI, Darrell Lotter (Debbie) of Naples, FL., Steve Lotter of Cedar Springs, MI, Janet Thomas of Eva Beach, HI; and a large extended family. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

