Judith Ann Cox, 83, passed away peacefully at her home September 14, 2021 in Waldorf, Maryland, surrounded by her loved ones, after her long battle with Leukemia. She was born May 30, 1938 to the late William Russell O’Neal and Eva Lillian O’Neal “Sisk” in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the youngest of seven (7) children. She graduated from Allegany High School and went to work for the CIA before she started her own business selling her clothing and embroidered items that she crafted for over 30 years.

To know Judith is to know a fiercely loyal friend with a magnetic personality. She was generous and kind to everyone she would meet and it was those traits that charmed her future husband William Alton Cox. They fell head over heals in love and married in May 31, 1958. She became a dedicated mother of three (3), William, Doris, and Rhonda, a loving grandmother to seven (7) grandchildren and great grandmother to ten (10) great grandchildren. Family meant everything to her and she supported them though every step of their lives.

Judith was regularly active, enjoying everything that life has to offer. She could often be found in her country home setting, while enjoying bluegrass music, water skiing and camping on the weekends with her family. She liked to fish, play horse shoes, go bowling, as well as feed and watch her hummingbirds fly around. She was a talented at monogramming and her embroidery creations continue to bring joy to those who received her works of art.

She was a truly blessed woman to share her life with so many wonderful people. Whether you knew her as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma or friend you knew a kind and generous woman. May your memories of her bless your day and her inherent kindness be carried on in your actions.

She is survived by her Husband William Alton Cox of Waldorf, MD; her son William Russell Cox; her daughters Doris Ellen Melson and Rhonda Lee Lanham; her brothers Charles G. O’Neal and Melvin K. O’Neal; her sister, Mildred Lippold; her seven (7) grandchildren and ten (10) great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents William Russell O’Neal and Eva Lillian O’Neal “Sisk”, her brother and Albert R. O’Neal; her sisters Betty Dawson and Rosanna Wolf

The family will receive friends for Judith’s Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am, officiated by Associate Pastor Kevin Cullins, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a contribution in Judith’s name to the American Cancer Society, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Hughesville Baptist Church, and/or to the Hospice of Chesapeake.

