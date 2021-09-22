Catherine Bernadine “Queenie” Pilkerton, 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 17, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on September 2, 1927 at home in Leonardtown, MD to the late George William Owens and Mary Lillian Pillsbury Owens.

Queenie worked hard her entire life. Before having children, she worked at Dukes Restaurant in Leonardtown as a waitress. She was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker while her children were young. Queenie worked with her husband, Sam, raising a tobacco crop yearly to provide for the family. She was a chef at Cedar Lane and later worked with the Meals on Wheels program at the Office of Aging until she was 80 years old.

Queenie is survived by her children, Karen J. Dobry and husband Tom of Great Mills, MD and Thomas S. Pilkerton Jr. and wife Carol of Hollywood, MD; her siblings: Alberta Agnes Ridgell of Great Mills, MD; Joseph Francis “Hard Crab” Owens of Mechanicsville, MD, and Janice Theresa “Pee Wee” Ivancik of Lexington Park, MD; her grandchildren: Thomas “Tommy” Dobry of Lexington Park, MD, Bambi Ann Etherton and husband Wade of Murray, KY, James Robert Dobry of Great Mills, MD, Thomas Pilkerton III and wife Jacqueline of Lutherville, MD, Tara Lyn Andrews and husband Rob of Valley Lee, MD and Tamera Lynn “Tammy” Cooksey of Leonardtown, MD; seven great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Queenie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50+ years, Sam Pilkerton. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Abell “RIP” Owens, Mary “Ethel” Bowles, George Ignatius “Snooks” Owens, Ralph McGuire “Mike” Owens, James Roy “Jimmy” Owens, Mary Lillian “Sow” Goddard, Bernard Xavier “Hard Crab” Owens, Josephine Amanda “Juke Box” Quade, Harold Nathaniel “Shorty” Owens, and Robert Lewis “Lightning” Owens and her grandson, James “Jimboe” McKay.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend John Nguyen at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be her loving and devoted caregivers: Hilda Garcia, Evangeline Holt, Debbie Jager, Elizabeth Kwaku, Deborah Marr and Karen Nelson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41348 Medleys Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.