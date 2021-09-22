Joseph Hatcher, Jr., 70 of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 15, 2021 at home.

He was born on February 2, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph Hatcher and Rosa Lee Polk, of Fort Washington, MD. Joe was the oldest of six children.

Joe joined the ARC on January 7, 1998. He lived only at the Holly Gaf Group Home. He resided with his three housemates, Dino, Jimmie and David.

Joe’s relationship with his family was very important to him. He loved it when his sister, JoAnn and his two nieces, Trina and Michelle came to visit.

Joe responds with smiles. He likes people who speak softly and have a gentle touch and he liked to be talked to. When he was happy he would smile and make vocal sounds. He was retired from The Center for Life Enrichment. What he enjoyed most was being at home, where he was the most comfortable. He loved eating ice cream and cake, listening to music-especially R&B, relaxing in bed, going for van rides, and taking strolls outside with the sunshine hitting his face. He loved when people sang and danced with him. He will be remembered as a happy person with a pure soul.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

