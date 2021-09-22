George Frederick Wagner, 72, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 15, 2021 in his home.

He was born on December 3, 1948 in Scranton, PA to the late Arthur George Wagner and Lydia Schmeig.

George was employed for many dedicated years as a newspaper carrier for the Washington Post until his retirement in 2019. He has spent the last 17 years with his loving companion, Jacqueline Moore. He was an avid Washington Capitals fan. He especially enjoyed Christmas and had an elaborate and festive outdoor display. He was a skilled handyman and could fix or build anything including cars. He liked Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. He was a skilled Jeopardy player and looked forward to watching the show every evening. He enjoyed camping with his family, and went to various state parks.

In addition to his loving companion, Jackie, he is also survived by his sons, Gregory Wagner (Krista) of California, MD, Andrew Wagner (Jen) of Leonardtown, MD; his step-sons: Randall Scott Mayle III of Lexington Park, MD, Jason Houston Mayle of Hollywood, MD and Kyle Zachary Cox of Lexington Park, MD; his sister, Tina Saylor; 3 grandchildren, and his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 7:00 p.m. by Pastor James Marshall at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to help defray funeral costs at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.