Jo Ann Maloney, 72, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home September 15, 2021 in Mechanicsville, Maryland. She was born on January 23, 1949 in Washington D.C. to George D. and Eliza Rackey “Harris”.

Jo Ann was full of life. She loved to laugh and she truly enjoyed being around people. It wasn’t hard for Jo Ann to make friends because she was kindhearted, honest, generous, and funny. People knew they could always count on her. She met the love of her life, Robert David Maloney, in Prince George’s County. In 1988 they said their vows to each other and they were married for 33 years.

Jo Ann never had children of her own, fortunately God put Brandie Lynn Richards in her path. Jo Ann raised her like her very own daughter. They were fortunate to have each other. After moving to St Mary’s County with her beloved husband, she found a passion in driving for the Amish and Mennonite communities. She did this for more than 20 years. During this time, she made many long-lasting friendships.

Jo Ann enjoyed playing cards and games, crafting, crocheting, and she loved bingo. She also found light in her life again by helping Brandie Richard’s raise her own children, Benjamin Mason Richards (Age 10) and Brooklynn Elizabeth Richards (Age 8). She loved being a grandma and enjoyed every moment with the children. Jo Ann and the children had a very special relationship. There is nothing Jo Ann wouldn’t do for her grand babies. She will always be their Jo-Jo.

Since Roberts passing, Jo Ann found life in her grand babies and her friends. Jo Ann missed Robert so much but now they are together once again, and we know she is smiling down on us.

She is survived by her Daughter Brandie Richards of Mechanicsville, Maryland; her cousin Brandi Marie King of Mechanicsville, Maryland and her two (2) grandchildren Benjamin and Brooklynn Richards. She is preceded in death by both of her parents George D. Rackey and Eliza Rackey “Harris” and her husband Robert David Maloney.

The family will be receiving friends for Jo Ann’s Life Celebration Visitation on September 23, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Prayer at 7:00 pm officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte. Interment will be set at a later date.

