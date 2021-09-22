James Stanton Urban, 77 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 10, 2021 at home.

He was born on September 27, 1943 in Hartford, CT to the late Stanton Urban and Constance (Kearshes) Urban. Growing up in Levittown, NY, Jim attended college close to home at Hofstra University where he received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and studied the Russian language. Of all of his accomplishments, Jim took pride in his service in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in aviation operations and intelligence during the Vietnam War. With orders to MCAS El Toro, he and childhood sweetheart Sue settled in sunny Southern California where they quickly fell in love with the sunshine and beaches. After moving to Northern California in the early 1980s, Jim found new life in a personal relationship with Jesus. Jim was a professional salesman by trade, having worked at a variety of companies in education, publishing, and the burgeoning Silicon Valley super computer industry in the latter half of the 20th century. He was a man of sharp wit and dry humor and was known for his intellect and calling it like he saw it, but he had a soft heart for people in need and animals, especially various golden retrievers over the years. Papa Jim, as he was known to “his boys,” delighted in the successes of others, especially those of his son, daughter in law, and grandsons. Towards the end of his life, he enjoyed the peaceful country living found in rural Maryland with Sue. He was deeply loved and will be warmly remembered for his unending generosity, good humor, a hearty laugh, and his devotion to his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Timothy Urban and his wife Nicki of Rhode Island; his siblings, Norm Urban and his wife Tracy of California, Tom Urban of New York, and Dale Urban of South Carolina; and his grandchildren, Hunter and Shepherd Urban. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

