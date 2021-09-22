Joseph “Joey” Michael Curtis, 57, of California, MD passed away on September 14, 2021 at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, MD.

He was born on April 27, 1964 in Leonardtown, MD to Michael Hawthorne Woodland of Leonardtown, MD and Ella Noreen Curtis of Oxon Hill, MD.

Joey is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He is a 1983 graduate of Leonardtown High School and played on the basketball team. He was employed for many years in the Machine Shop at Patuxent River Naval Base in Lexington Park, MD and Merkle Mailing Services in Hollywood, MD. He was also a skilled auto mechanic at Curtis Tire in Lexington Park, MD. In his earlier years, he enjoyed spending quality time with his father, Michael by repairing cars.

He was an avid fan of the Washington Football Team (WFT) and looked forward to rooting his team on despite their inconsistent winning record. If you are or ever was a WFT fan, you know exactly how emotions fly when they win or lose.

Joey was always very sociable. In fact, he was the life of the party and never met a stranger. If you know Joey well, you can best believe that he gave you a “nickname.” He loved giving everyone a nickname and even named his cars. He enjoyed music from the 80’s, and his favorite songs were “Ring my Bell,” by Anita Ward, “Rump Shaker” by Wreckx-n-Effect and “This is How We Do It,” by Montel Jordan. Joey definitely knew how to do it on the dance floor and loved his family and looked forward to family gatherings.

In addition to his loving parents, Joey is survived by his two sons, Marcus Curtis of Lexington Park, MD and Jerome Herbert of Leonardtown, MD. He is also survived by his siblings: Tracy Woodland of Lexington Park, MD, Cynthia Cary (Alfie) of Washington, DC, Felicia Scruggs of Lexington Park, MD, Melissa Brown of Lexington Park, MD, Resheena Woodland of Lexington Park, MD, Michaela Mason (Joseph) of Leonardtown MD, Jhocquita Woodland of Leonardtown, MD, and Blair Spicer of California, MD. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, his companion, April Briscoe, as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many extended family members and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Curtis, Jerome Herbert, George Lee Bonds, Jr., Alfie Cary, Terence Snyder, and Gregory Colbert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.