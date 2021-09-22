Walter Francis DeMarr, 92, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was the son of the late, Thomas Percy DeMarr and Lettie (Keller) DeMarr.

Walter proudly joined the Army in 1951 and would go on to serve his country before being honorably discharged. He would return home to meet and fall in love with his best friend, Audrey Lee Duley. They would marry and spend over 50 years together before her untimely passing in 2005.

As many of you know dad and mom had 17 children, 4 natural births and 13 foster babies, during the 60’s. This came about when mom told dad that he had 9 children in his family and mom had 8 (17). They were both giving people.

Dad loved working on his antique cars as well as helping anyone that stopped by with a problem, a real Mr. fix it handyman.

We all know that we would all be thought of as very blessed if each of us had several really good friends. Dad was truly blessed by having each of ya’ll as his friends.

A man of great honor, faith and heart of gold, has left his earthly body to reunited with this beloved wife, Audrey. Although many will miss his laughter and smile, we can rejoice in knowing he is now at peace and watching his legacy continue through the eyes of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Walter is survived by his five children, Mark DeMarr (LaMarsha) of Mechanicsville, MD, Cathy Jones of Baden, MD, Steve DeMarr of Colonial Beach, VA, Connie Palmer (Chris) of Prairie Grove, AR and Jeff DeMarr of Mechanicsburg, PA; eight (8) grandchildren; seven (7) great-grandchildren and siblings, Ella Mae Snow, Carrie Taylor and Lloyd (Bonnie) DeMarr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lettie DeMarr and two (2) grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for a Life Celebration Visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment with military honors will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.

