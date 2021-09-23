David Wilson “Dave” Barrett, 56, of Lusby, MD passed away on September 19, 2021 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born December 31, 1964 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Robert W. Barrett and Patricia M. (Sharp) Barrett.

Dave graduated from Calvert High School in 1983 and served in the U.S. Army. He married his childhood sweetheart, Bonnie (Dodson) Barrett on May 26, 1990 in Williamsburg, VA. Dave was a Nuclear Security Officer at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for thirty years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 274 and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved family.

Dave is survived by his wife, Bonnie Barrett; his children, Christal Hicks (Justin) of Scottsboro, AL, Lauren Kreamer (Greg) of St. Leonard, MD and Kayla Barrett (Travis) of Lexington Park, MD; six grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Storms of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Schlagel of Butler, PA, Rose Freeland of Butler, PA and Bobby Barrett of Pasadena, MD.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by Rev. Ruth Dixon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Greg Kreamer, Travis Cannon, Justin McBay, Dave Haire, Jay Reid and David Dawson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 274, 11820 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

