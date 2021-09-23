Message from Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey on Domestic Violence

At a time when some are attempting to silence victims of domestic abuse, I’m working to ensure that their voices are heard and their stories get told.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To mark this occasion, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Commission on Women and the Center for Change, is participating in a program called “The Number 1 Thing.” What is the Number 1 Thing that I can do in my home, in my neighborhood, or in my workspace to put an end to domestic violence? It can be as little as speaking to your children, to your neighbors, or to your coworkers about the problem of domestic abuse. It can be providing support, financial or otherwise, to your local domestic violence shelter. Frankly, it can be anything you can think of.

Whatever it is, take steps to put your ideas into action. Domestic violence is a serious problem in America. It affects an estimated 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men. It can take the form of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, or economic abuse. It affects all age and economic groups.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., we will be participating in a Domestic Violence Awareness Community Event at the Circuit Courthouse in Prince Frederick. Please take the time to attend this event and learn what you can do to address the problem of domestic violence in our County.

Robert H. Harvey, Jr., State’s Attorney