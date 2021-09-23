Charles County Sheriff’s Office Requests Assistance in Solving Cold Case Murder of 19-Year-Old

September 23, 2021

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the homicide of Jerry Alan Wills III, a resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jerry and his family.

On September 23, 2005 at approximately 2:50pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Waldorf, for the report of an unconscious male.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim by the front desk of the lobby, suffering from a gunshot wound. Jerry was 19 years old at the time of his death and was an employee of the hotel.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.


This entry was posted on September 23, 2021 at 1:36 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.