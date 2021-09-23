Laura Ann Tippett, 57, of Chaptico, MD passed away on September 19, 2021 in Lusby, MD. Born November 19, 1963 in Prince George’s County, MD, she was the daughter of Helen Mary Pirner and the late Joseph Leroy Tippett.

Laura attended Southern High School in Harwood, MD and was a painter for twenty three years. She loved horseback riding, attending Native American pow wows, and finding antiques to collect. Laura was a very hard worker and would do anything for anyone. She had the biggest heart and thought the world of her grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her mother, Helen M. Pirner of Tracys Landing, MD; her children, Monica Bradshaw of Hope, AR, Woodrow Williams (Maria) of Severn, MD, Michael Tippett (Emily) of Harwood, MD, Jason Harley (Ann) of Colonial Beach, VA, Larry Grover (Stephanie) of Ridgely, MD and Sharon Grover (Jacob Biggs) of Lusby, MD; ten grandchildren; and siblings, Joseph C. Tippett, Leonard Tippett, Betty Perrie, Priscilla Nelson and Joseph L. Tippett.

Family will receive friends for Laura’s Celebration of Life on October 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Claggett Hall, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. The service will begin at 2:30 p.m.