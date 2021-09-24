Historic Sotterley Hosting Joint Speaker Series and Common Ground Event on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., Sotterley will host a virtual joint Speaker Series and Common Ground event featuring Dr. Julie King. Dr. King will review some of the exciting — and unexpected — findings from St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s recent archaeological survey of Sotterley. Traces of a pre-Sotterley dwelling, the houses of families who self-emancipated in the War of 1812, a mysterious buried feature and more reveal the rich lives of the people who called this place home.

Julia A. King is Professor and Chair of Anthropology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where she researches, writes about, and teaches Chesapeake and Atlantic World history, archaeology, and culture. King is a past president of the Society for Historical Archaeology, an international organization of professional archaeologists. From 2003 until 2011, she served as a presidentially-appointed Expert Member on the U.S. Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, a Federal agency advising the president and the Congress on matters of national historic preservation policy.

In 2018, King received the SHA’s J.C. Harrington Award for her scholarly contributions to the field of historical archaeology.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Maryland Humanities and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

