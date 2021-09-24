CDL Testing Appointments Still Available for Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding bus driver trainees of the many CDL testing appointments that are still available for Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA on September 25, 2021.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan directed MDOT MVA to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible to help meet the needs of school systems across the state.

The following branch offices will host appointments from 8:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.:

Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie;

Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air;

Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick;

Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton;

Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf; and

Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg.

Appointments are still available at all participating branch offices. School districts and/or bus drivers should email [email protected] to schedule in advance. Please include your phone number, driver’s license number, and preferred time and location to assist with scheduling.

Customers who are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

MDOT MVA is currently offering Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) appointments at levels consistent with pre-pandemic availability. To increase accessibility, MDOT MVA recently launched a new function in the Central Scheduling System that allows customers to make same-day appointments based on cancellations. The administration also added a new appointment category for CDL retakes to provide additional convenience.

MDOT MVA is encouraging all CDL applicants who are having trouble making an appointment or need immediate assistance to reach out to the administration’s customer service team by email at [email protected] or on Facebook @MarylandMVA and Twitter @MD_MVA.