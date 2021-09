The Department of Recreation and Parks announces a temporary closure of a section of the three Notch Trail from Hidden Pond Court to Mechanicsville Road beginning Monday, September 27, 2021, and lasting until Monday, October 11, 2021.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation will replace a pipe and repair a washout in the vicinity.

For information on the Department of Recreation and Parks facilities and operations, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.