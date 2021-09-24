61-Year-Old Convicted Felon Receives 15 Years After Pleading Guilty to Sexual Abuse of Family Member

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Ronald Phelps, 61, of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 25 years suspend all but 15 years for sex abuse of a minor.

The defendant entered an Alford plea on June 29, 2021.

“This is truly a heartbreaking case,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “It’s disturbing that a family member would exploit the trust he had with the child and commit this abuse. It’s my hope that the victim continues to receive the support and resources required to overcome this devastating situation. Moreover, I hope that parents or parental figures continue to teach their children that no one has the right to touch their body and they have the right to say no. I am so grateful this young victim was able to tell a trusted family member and brought this abuse to an end. If you know someone who is a victim of sexual abuse, please encourage them to tell someone or call the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Maria Stamidis handled the sentencing in this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On May 31, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Department received a report from a relative of the minor victim who told her that he was sexually abused by another relative, Ronald Phelps. The victim stated that Phelps instructed him to perform sexual acts on him, which went on daily – and sometimes multiple times in the same day – for a year and a half.

On June 2, 2020, the minor victim met with a forensic interviewer with the Department of Social Services and stated that Phelps abused him during the third and fourth grade which was during the time he lived with the defendant in Glen Burnie.

The minor victim added that Phelps forced him to smoke marijuana and put “green stuff” in a “circle thing with a wand and a hole at the end.” He said that the smoke caused him to cough and made it hard for him to breath.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2015, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie, for the reported gunshot victim

Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries, however, he underwent surgery and survived his injuries.

Detectives from the Northern District Station and Criminal Investigative Division’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene and interviewed Ronald Ernest Phelps, 54 and his girlfriend.

Police say Phelps admitted he accidentally shot his son when the shotgun he was cleaning discharged. Detectives concluded the shooting was accidental, after finding no evidence of a struggle or argument.

After checking with the Maryland State Police, police learned Phelps was prohibited from owning a firearm.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and found the shotgun, a rifle and ammunition, Narcotics detectives were requested to assist with the search warrant, and recovered over 200 grams of marijuana from the residence.

Phelps was prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions in Maryland for assault, theft, and traffic charges. Phelps was charged with the following.

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

CDS: POSSESSION MARIJUANA

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

RFL/SHOTGN POSS-MENT. DIS

RIFLE/SHOT-POSS W/FEL CONV

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

Phelps plead guilty to CDS: Possess w/Intent To Distribute, Rifle/Shotgun-Possession w/Felony Conviction, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison with all but one day suspended.

