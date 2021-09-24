Prince George’s County Police Department Suspends Off-Duty Officer Following Arrest in Annapolis

The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended the police powers of an officer following his arrest by the Annapolis City Police Department.

Corporal James Thornley faces several charges to include assault and the use of a firearm. He is suspended without pay.

The officer is accused of pointing his duty-weapon at another driver in Annapolis the morning of August 26, 2021. Thornley was off-duty at the time and was traveling home in his personal vehicle shortly after leaving work. He was still wearing his police uniform. No one was injured during the incident.

The Internal Affairs Division has opened an investigation into the officer’s actions.

Corporal Thornley joined the police department in 2003. He is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Anyone with questions regarding the incident should contact the Annapolis City Police Department.