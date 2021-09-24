St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect After Robbery and Assault at Great Mills Stop N Shop

On Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., the suspect took the items he had just received a refund for and left the Great Mills Stop N Shop store.

Outside of the store, the suspect assaulted and threatened to kill the store employee who told the suspect to return the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril at 301-475-4200, ext. 78006 or email [email protected] Case # 47154-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

