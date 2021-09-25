Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old Girl in Hollywood

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police responded to the 24000 block of Half Pone Point Road in Hollywood, for the reported missing 3-year-old child.

The 911 caller had limited information and reported her neighbors 3-year-old child was missing, with the parents searching the area for her, no clothing description was able to be provided.

Police arrived on the scene and obtained a better description of the child and the clothing she was wearing.

A search party was dispatched at 9:37 a.m., bringing firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, and Mechanicsville to the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and MSP Aviation Command, First Responders searched the area for approximately one hour, before firefighters found the child in the 25000 block of Half Pone Point Road and announced CPR was in progress at approximately 10:36 a.m.

Trooper 7 was assisting with the search when firefighters requested them to land nearby to transport the victim. Trooper 7 landed nearby, however, they were cancelled a short time after landing. Flight medics responded with the ambulance to assist with patient care.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress, where a short time after arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating the incident as a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.