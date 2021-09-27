Police Investigating Adult Male and Child Shot in Indian Head

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: Officers have secured the scene and located two people with gunshot wounds. Both are being transported. This is an active investigation. Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting at Strauss Avenue and Blair Road in Indian Head. We will release more details when available. Anyone with info please call 301-932-2222.

8:25 p.m.: On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:47 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Blair Road and Strauss Avenue in Indian Head, for the report of shots fired.

The first arriving officer announced shots were actively being fired and reported a large crowd with multiple vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

A short time after his arrival, the officer found two gunshot victims and requested fire and rescue personnel to the scene.

Due to the crowd being disorderly and aggressive, police removed the two victims from the scene to a safe area for fire and rescue personnel.

The male victim was reportedly an adult in his 30’s with a gunshot wound to the chest, the second victim was reported as a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Updates will be provided when they become available.