State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Huntingtown, One Firefighter Injured

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and surrounding companies responded to the 2800 block of Ridge Road in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from multiple sides of the residence from the first and second floor.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately one hour, and operated on the scene for over three hours.

All occupants made it out of the residence safely.

One firefighter was transported from the scene with minor injuries, who has since been released.

Photos courtesy of the St. Leonard, Huntingtown, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

