Suspected Impaired Driver Injured After Causing Motor Vehicle Collision in Great Mills, Passenger Flees Scene

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 7:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Carefree Way in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a box truck and pick up truck off the roadway, with the operator of the pickup truck unconscious.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single patient in under 15 minutes.

The operator of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The operator and passenger of the box truck signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the box truck was travelling Westbound on Great Mills Road when the Ford pick up truck pulled into the path of them and was struck. The passenger of the pickup truck ran from the scene prior to the arrival of First Responders. He was described as a white male wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants and was last seen running Eastbound away from the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located multiple open alcoholic beverage containers, along with firefighters having to remove a 12 pack of Modelo from the vehicle due to it being in the way of patient/medical equipment access.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

