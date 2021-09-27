St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Property Destruction of STS Bus in Lexington Park

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police responded to the Pegg Road Shell located at 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported weapons violation.

The 911 caller reported she was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road when she heard a loud bang and the passenger side window shattered. She stated she did not know if it was a gunshot or an unknown object that broke the window.

Investigation determined the damage caused was not from a gunshot, multiple officers travelled on foot from the Pegg Road Shell to the Fitzgerald Dodge dealership to search for evidence which yielded negative results.

No injuries were reported.

