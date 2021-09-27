Calvert Hospice Receives $700 Donation from Jackie Gibson of State Farm

Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $700 donation from Jackie Gibson with Gibson State Farm in Dunkirk. Ms. Gibson chose Calvert Hospice as the organization to benefit from the Quotes for Good program in August.

The Quotes for Good program donates $10 to a nonprofit organization for every person who receives a quote for auto, fire, or life insurance.

This is the third year Ms. Gibson has chosen to support Calvert Hospice in this way, and each year her donation has increased! She shares: “We look forward to working with Calvert Hospice each year. They are such a vital part of Calvert County and we appreciate how the community assists us in increasing our yearly donation. We can’t wait to see what Quotes For Good will bring in 2022.”

We are so thankful to Ms. Gibson and to everyone who chose to participate in this program.

