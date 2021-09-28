UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot by Officer in Temple Hills, Police Searching for Second Suspect

UPDATE 9/28/2021: The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a suspect in connection with Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is 19-year-old Nashad Barksdale of Washington, DC. He faces several gun-related charges as well as causing destruction to a police interview room.

On September 26, 2021, at approximately 11:10 am, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills for the report of an armed carjacking in progress.

When the first officer arrived on scene, he observed two men in a parking lot between two cars. One of the men began to run away and the first officer chased behind him. The second man, Barksdale, ran in the opposite direction toward Branch Avenue in the direction of the second officer who arrived on scene.

While running, Barksdale reached into his waistband and pulled out a handgun when he observed that second officer. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Barksdale in the leg.

Officers applied first aid to Barksdale prior to his transport to a hospital for treatment. The officer was not hurt. Barksdale’s gun was recovered at the scene.

Barksdale was released from the hospital several hours later and brought in for questioning. During the interview, he did admit to pulling out a loaded handgun from his waistband when he observed the responding officer. While at the Major Crimes Division, he did cause approximately $1,000 in damages to an interview room.

Investigators continue to work to locate the second suspect who initially fled from the scene.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating the actions of the two suspects. The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the involved officer who is a 16-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews all officer-involved shootings.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0043923.



On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 11:12 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, for the reported carjacking.

Responding officers responded to the location and once on scene, an officer encountered two individuals which tried to flee from officers by running in opposite directions.

One of the individuals, an adult male pulled a handgun from his waistband, resulting in one officer discharging his weapon and striking the suspect in the lower body.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for the second individual which continued running and we are continuing to search for him. Neither officer was injured. The suspect’s handgun has been recovered on the scene.

Police recovered the suspects handgun on the scene. (Pictured below)



