VIDEO: Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot by Officer in Temple Hills, Police Searching for Second Suspect

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 11:12 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, for the reported carjacking.

Responding officers responded to the location and once on scene, an officer encountered two individuals which tried to flee from officers by running in opposite directions.

One of the individuals, an adult male pulled a handgun from his waistband, resulting in one officer discharging his weapon and striking the suspect in the lower body.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for the second individual which continued running and we are continuing to search for him. Neither officer was injured. The suspect’s handgun has been recovered on the scene.

Police recovered the suspects handgun on the scene. (Pictured below)



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>