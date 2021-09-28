Calvert County Veteran Gets Lucky with Top Win in $100,000 Lucky Game

An Air Force veteran from Calvert County scored the top prize on the $100,000 Lucky scratch-off, picking the new $30 game that has luck written all over it!

Like his dad before him, the Lusby resident enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games as a distraction about once a week. The scratch-off fan found more than a distraction, however, the day he stopped at a Dash In store in Prince Frederick on his way to play softball with friends. He purchased the scratch-off and played the instant ticket while sitting in the convenience store parking lot. Our winner matched the 16 under Winning Numbers with a 16 under Your Numbers and then revealed the $100,000 top prize.

The loyal player said the $100,000 windfall is his biggest Maryland Lottery score ever, although he has won $500 in the past. With the winnings, he plans to pay off a camper he and his family recently acquired. In addition, the 30-year-old and his wife may take their two sons on a vacation to Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Sharing in the magic of the big win is Dash In #10881 at 875 North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The lucky Lottery retailer earns a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000.

The $100,000 Lucky instant ticket is one of three scratch-offs that went on sale Sept. 20 and have lucky in the name. All are packed with top prizes. Find out more HERE and pick out your lucky charm! The top prize won by the Calvert County man is the first of 65 at the $100,000 level in the $100,000 Lucky game.