Department of Recreation & Parks Announces Recreational & Middle School Select Youth Basketball & Cheer Leagues

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks welcomes youth to participate in the Youth Basketball Program. Registration for children in grades first through 10th will open Monday, October 4, 2021.

The last day for walk-in and online registration will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021, or until filled. Some age groups will fill before the deadline, so don’t hesitate to register.

Visit the department’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/sports for all the details and to register online. The Select Basketball & Cheer league for middle school-aged children will require a pre-registration for tryouts. There is no cost for pre-registering.

For more information, please get in touch with Sports Coordinator Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200 ext. 1830 or by email at [email protected]

For information on events and activities, follow the Department of Recreation & Parks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and on Instagram @stmarysrecandparks.