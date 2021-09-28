St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Columbus Day – Monday, October 11

In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, St. Mary’s County Government announces the following changes to operations:

All administrative offices will be closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will operate under a regular schedule.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be closed.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals Monday, Oct. 11; deliveries will resume Tuesday, Oct. 12.

All St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be open with regular operations.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Old Jail Museum, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi will operate a normal daily schedule. Call 301-769-2222 before visiting the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi for information and schedule.

For additional information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.