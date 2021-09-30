Hollywood Man Arrested After Armed Robbery and Assault at California Hotel

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., police responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 22769 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported armed robbery and assault.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim who stated he was kicked and punched by multiple unknown suspects to the rear of the hotel. During the altercation, the victim observed one suspect holding a handgun. The victim observed one female suspect was also present during the assault, but not participating.

The victim reported his wallet (containing $1,100), his iPhone and phone case (valued at $300.00) were stolen. Police observed visible injuries on the victim.

Officers made contact with one citizen who overheard a female say “Cory, stop! ” while the altercation was in progress.

Video evidence from the establishment was reviewed and police were able to identify two suspects as Cory Dare, and Shanae Dorsey, who emerged from the rear of the establishment shortly after the altercation ensued.

Dare was observed stomping on an item in the stairwell which is believed to be the stolen iPhone.

Both suspects then enter hotel room #207 for a short period of time before exiting and then entering room #230.

Officers then went to the second floor and while positioned outside of Room 230, they overheard a female conversing about a “gat”.

After knocking on the door, Dare and Dorsey exited the room and were placed into custody without incident and read their rights, which both subjects waived and agreed to talk to detectives.

Both Dorsey and Dare confirmed Dare was in a physical altercation with the victim, and Dare admitted to maliciously destroying the victims cell phone and hiding the victims wallet and money in one of the hotel rooms.

Search and seizure warrants were executed on rooms 207, and 230 where Detectives recovered the victims wallet, money, broken iPhone and a brown iPhone protective case.

Dorsey was not charged.

Cory A. Dare, 31, of Hollywood, was charged with the following.

ARMED ROBBERY

ROBBERY

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000