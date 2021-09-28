Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Named ‘Miss Tranquility’

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Sgt. Gabby Fox, a senior at Huntingtown High School, was crowned Miss Tranquility 2021.

Fox’s scholastic achievement and participation in school and community activities along with her poise and public speaking skills earned her first place and a college scholarship.

Congrats Gabby on this monumental achievement and thanks to Cpl. Mark Robshaw for your support as her sponsor! Your CCSO family is proud of you!