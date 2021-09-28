Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule – Monday, October 11

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in observance of Columbus Day.
In addition:
- The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation.
- The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Monday, Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
- The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
- There will be no county bus service Monday, Oct. 11. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Oct. 12.
- Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. Online services will be available during this time. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.
- The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, Oct. 11.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.
- All community centers will be closed Monday, Oct. 11.
- All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Oct. 11, with normal hours.
- Kings Landing Park, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal fall hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources for park hours of operation.
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is open Monday, Oct. 11 with normal hours of operation.
- Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, Oct. 11, from
8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will charge holiday rates for entry. Off-season hours begin Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.