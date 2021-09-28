Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule – Monday, October 11

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in observance of Columbus Day.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Monday, Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

There will be no county bus service Monday, Oct. 11. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. Online services will be available during this time. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, Oct. 11.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 11. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed Monday, Oct. 11.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Oct. 11, with normal hours.

Kings Landing Park, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal fall hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources for park hours of operation.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is open Monday, Oct. 11 with normal hours of operation.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, Oct. 11, from

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will charge holiday rates for entry. Off-season hours begin Tuesday, Oct. 12.

