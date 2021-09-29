VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Burglarized Multiple Vehicles in California

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 1:13 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22500 block of Alydar Drive in California, for the reported suspicious incident.

Investigation determined an unidentified individual attempted to, and made entry into numerous vehicles in the area.

Video surveillance was obtained, and the suspect is described as a white male, and at the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the incident, is asked to contact Deputy Zachary Jerew at (301) 475-4200 extension 78154 or by email at Zac[email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>