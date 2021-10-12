UPDATE: Police Arrest Get Away Driver After Man Shot Multiple Times in Great Mills – Shooter at Large

UPDATE 10/12/2021 @ 11:40 p.m.: On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Deandre Marquise Robinson, age 30 of Bowie, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that occurred last month.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Deputies arrived on scene and located Donald Levi Warrick, age 33 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Warrick told police he an driven around with Robinson (get away driver) and another male (shooter) before becoming involved in an argument with the two men. During the argument Robinson handed the shooter a satchel which was believed to hold the handgun used in the shooting. After dropping off Warrick on the side of the road, the shooter approached Warrick and shot at him twice before shooting at him three more times. Warrick was shot in his right shoulder, twice in the right thigh, and once in the abdomen.

Robinson was charged with the following:

Attempted First and Second-Degree Murder

Assault First and Second Degree

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Handgun on Person

Robinson remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.



UPDATE 9/31, 2021: On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at approximately 12:44 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45700 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills, for the reported shots fired.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at (301) 475-4200 extension 78145 or by email at [email protected]



Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

9/30/2021: On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 12:46 a.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills, for the report of shots fired after an argument.

Fire and rescue personnel were started to standby in case a victim was found.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, and landed nearby.

Emergency medical personnel reported the victim had two gunshot wounds to the upperbody, and one to the right leg with no apparent exit wounds, one tourniquet was applied and the patient was reported as conscious and alert.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.



