VIDEO: Police Investigating Man Shot Multiple Times in Great Mills, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 12:46 a.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills, for the report of shots fired after an argument.

Fire and rescue personnel were started to standby in case a victim was found.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, and landed nearby.

Emergency medical personnel reported the victim had two gunshot wounds to the upperbody, and one to the right leg with no apparent exit wounds, one tourniquet was applied and the patient was reported as conscious and alert.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.



