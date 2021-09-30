VIDEO: Anne Arundel Police Make Seven Arrests After Assault and Stabbing at Annapolis High School

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., two (2) School Resource Officers (SROs) were walking the hallways of Annapolis High School (2700 Riva Road) when they observed a fight.

As the officers quickly approached the fight, a teacher yelled that one party had a knife. The armed suspect was safely disarmed and taken into custody.

Officers then learned that two juvenile students had been cut/stabbed. Those juveniles were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, seven juveniles have been charged, with the possibility of additional suspects and/or charges as the investigation continues.

Our Crisis Intervention Team was on scene providing counseling services and will continue to be of service to any student, family member, or faculty member. Any party asking to receive counseling services may call the WarmLine at 410-768-5522.

Teachers, staff, and administration were instrumental in helping the SROs quickly and efficiently gain control of a violent and dangerous situation. Detectives are asking anyone with any video or information to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

