Police Investigating Stabbing at Bladensburg High School, One Victim Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 1:35 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Bladensburg High School for the reported assault victim.

Police have released the following information.

A student was found suffering from injuries to his upper body by Student Resource Officers at approximately 1:30 p.m. The teenaged male victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Cpl. Kyndle Johnnson reported the suspect is at large, with the motive unknown.

Prince George’s County Public Schools released the following. “Immediate action was taken by school administrators and local law enforcement to investigate. Any student involved will be disciplined in accordance with (GCPS policies.”