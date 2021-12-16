Two Missing Zebras Are Caught and Reportedly Safe in Prince George’s County, Owner Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 12/14/2021: Prince George’s County Officials have released the following information.

Prince George’s County Government spokesperson Linda Lowe stated the remaining two zebras that have been on the loose since August of 2021 from an Upper Marlboro farm have been caught and are safe.

Lowe stated that Prince George’s County employees were not involved in their capture, and the two zebras are back in the custody of owner Jerry Holly, who remains under investigation

One zebra was found dead after being caught in a snare trap in September, 2021. Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported the trap was located just outside of Holly’s property.



On August 31, 2021, five zebras escaped from a private farm located near Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County.

Since then, the Prince George’s County Animal Control and caretakers/owners of the farm and animals have been trying to lure the animals into a fenced in feeding area.

The zebras are reportedly owned by Jerry Holly, a breeder and trader of exotic animals. Officials stated the zebras are legally owned, and have asked citizens who see the loose zebras to not approach them or try to pet them, as they can bite to protect themselves.

Multiple sightings recently put the animals in the area of Croom Road near Croom/Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Washington in Congress, jokingly released the following statement on September 10, 2021, because of her “support for freedom and her recent opposition to fences.” (referring to the fences around the U.S. Capitol)

“Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) issued a statement denying responsibility for letting loose the six zebras that have been on the run in the D.C. suburbs. The charges were made known when a member of the public noted that, historically, Norton has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District. More recently, Norton has also been known to oppose unnecessary fences.”

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said. “My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made. I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives.”

All photos courtesy of NBC4 Washington.

