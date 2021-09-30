Police Investigating Reported Stabbing at Waldorf Hooters, No Known Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the Hooters located at 3600 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene and cancelled fire and rescue personnel a short time later around 8:00 p.m., after no victim could be located.

A short time later emergency medical personnel were requested to the parking lot of the Waldorf St Charles Medical Center for a victim suffering from unknown injuries.

One victim signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident and no other information has been provided.

Updates will be provided when they become available.