Police Investigating Reported Stabbing in St. Charles Towne Plaza, No Known Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 9:12 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Crafty Crab located at 1120 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene and found the victim left the establishment and walking in the parking lot of the St. Charles Towne Plaza.

The victim was reported as a 30-year-old male who reported he was stabbed in the back.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., police placed all ems services into service and advised no medical care was needed.

No known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident, no further information was provided and updates will be provided when they become available.