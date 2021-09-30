St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 1-Month Old at California Hotel

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 6:02 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the La Quinta Inn located at 22769 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported 1-month-old not breathing.

Firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were responding back to Fire Station 9 from a medical call when the call was dispatched.

They arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and found the child was not breathing and began CPR.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene a short time later and transported the child to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

A short time later, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

