2-Alarm Townhouse Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation, One Firefighter Transported with Minor Injuries

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1:43 p.m., firefighters responded to 10265 Wimbledon Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers reported they received multiple 911 callers reporting a townhouse was on fire and possibly involving multiple townhouses.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an end of the row 2-story townhouse with fire showing from the first and second floor and immediately requested the second alarm.

Firefighters are still operating on the scene and have requested the Maryland State Fire Marshal and SMECO to the scene.

The second alarm units have been placed in service. At least one nearby residence has been damaged.

One firefighter has been transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters from Charles County and Prince George’s County responded to the scene, along with the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responding from St. Mary’s County to assist with fill ins.

Westbound lanes of Berry Road is shut down at Cassidy Street for fire apparatus and hose lines.

Expect delays and use caution in the area.

All photos courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/., the Potomac Heights, and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.

