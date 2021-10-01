Charles “Silky Smooth” Stanley Fletcher Jr, 61

Charles Stanley Fletcher Jr, also known as “Silky Smooth”, age 61, passed away on September 17th, 2021 in Great Mills, MD.

Charles was born on February 9th, 1960 in Washington D.C. to Charles Stanley Fletcher Sr and Ruby Dale Fletcher. After Charles graduated from HD Woodson in 1978, he went on to study at University of DC for 3 years before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1982.

After completing his required training in Basic Aviation Structural Mechanics, Electronics and Aviation Theory he received his first orders to North Island, CA in 1983.

In 1984, Charles met Mary Patricia Nolan of Lexington Park, MD and the two were wed June 13th, 1987. Charles and Mary went on to have 4 children, Saphire Janiel Nolan-Barnett, Jovon Martice Fletcher, Shawnell Latisha Martin and Charles Stanley Fletcher III.

In 2005, Charles retired and spent his time being an active member in the local community churches. He strongly believed in God and spent many hours studying, praying for others, and helping out whenever he could. He was known for playing drums, always dressing fresh, and keeping his car clean.

Charles was predeceased in passing by his mother Ruby Dale Fletcher, his sister in-laws Pamela Cecilia Jones and Janice Marie Broom. He is survived by his wife, Mary Fletcher, father, Charles S. Fletcher Sr., four kids, their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 4 siblings, 8 brother and sister in-laws and 17 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 Amin the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Shepard officiating. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

At the family’s request, masks will be required. Please note, the funeral home is no longer providing masks upon entry.