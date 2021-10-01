Panayiotis “Pete” Xenofondos, 97, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at his home on September 23, 2021. Born on November 21, 1923 in Vathylakas, Cyprus, he was son of the late Eleni Yerolemi Michael and Xenophon Michael. Pete was the loving husband of Kyriacou “Karen” Xenofondos, whom he married on July 28, 1968 in Vathylakas, Cyprus. He is survived by his children Michael Xenofondos of Waldorf, MD, Eleni (Harry) Karageorge of Falls Church, VA, Xenis Xenofondos of Lexington Park, MD, and Athena (John) Xenofondos of Falls Church, VA, as well as his grandchildren Maria Karageorge, Peter Karageorge, and Peter Von Holle, and seven nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his siblings Prodromos Xenofondos and Annezou Papanicolaou.

Pete was a Restaurant Owner and Operator at Pete’s Galley Restaurant and Bar in Lexington Park, MD for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. He was a faithful member of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in Annapolis, MD, he belonged to the Thomas J. Shryock Lodge No. 223 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Maryland.

Pete was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He immigrated to America from Cyprus in 1950 with only a couple of dollars in his pocket and created a beautiful, enriching, and wonderful life for himself and for his family. Pete was very well-known and respected throughout the community, was a proud 32nd degree Mason for 61 years, and had a profound impact on so many lives. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family following a stroke.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where Masonic Prayers will be recited at 10:45 AM, and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Father Kosmas Karavellas officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Xenofondos, Xenis Xenofondos, Ron Leonard, Michael Papanicolas, Andreas Papanicolaou, and Photos Papanicolaou.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas J. Shryock Lodge No. 223 Of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Maryland at 24410 Mervell Dean Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

The family is requesting that Mask be worn, while in the Funeral Home.